GTA Online update brings fancy new supercar, double payouts and gunrunning discounts

GTA Online's getting another sports car that'll take me hours to afford in this week's update: the Ocelot XA-21. It will set you back a mere $2,375,000 from Legendary Motorsport and is available in-game now.

It's also shiny and therefore tempting, but I've got last week's HVY Nightmask now, which has machine guns on the front. I'm very attached to it.

Until August 21, you can get double GTA$ and RP payouts on a couple of adversary modes, Sumo and Slasher. If you're not in the mood for strictly competitive play, though, you can get the same bonus on money and experience by completing Gunrunning sell missions. Beating just one of these will bag you a free in-game t-shirt (see below).

You can also save 25% on the Route 68 bunker if you don't have one of those yet, and a number of military vehicles are discounted on Warstock, including the Hydra, which you can now pick up for a slightly-more-reasonable $2,250,000. The HVY APC, Vom Feur AA Trailer, Valkyrie and Phantom Wedge are also discounted this week.

All of these updates are live in the game now.