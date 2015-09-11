GTA Online steals Rockstar's focus from GTA 5 DLC

Yesterday we brought you the news that Rockstar is bringing new content to GTA Online in the form of Freemode Events, which will give you more to do in the previously rather empty free mode. Unfortunately, it looks like the focus on keeping GTA Online feeling fresh is using up energy that might otherwise be spent on single-player DLC for GTA V.

In a recent interview with IGN, Rockstar North's director of design Imran Sarwar spoke a lot about GTA Online and when asked about the possibility of single-player DLC for GTA V said:

"Right now our focus is on GTA Online which has exceeded our expectations. We currently have all key members of the team that launched Grand Theft Auto V focused on supporting GTA Online in every capacity."

Apparently Heists are also too much work, as Sarwar calls them "a tremendous undertaking," and says that the team is working on "other ideas for GTA Online".

Freemode Events are due out next Tuesday. Are you looking forward to it, or would you rather have more DLC to play alone?