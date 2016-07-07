GTA Online is getting a Trackmania-esque stunt racing mode

Since it released last year, players have managed to pull off all manner of ridiculous stunts in GTA 5, and they've not needed much encouragement either. Now Rockstar is giving us some active encouragement, because soon 'Cunning Stunts' will join GTA Online's growing roster of game modes.

As the trailer above demonstrates, Cunning Stunts basically looks like Rockstar's answer to Trackmania: Turbo. It has tubes, boost pads, loops, "insane jumps" and a host of new vehicles purpose built for these shenanigans. One can only hope that at some point we'll be able to build our own tracks, as well.

"Stunt Races happen on a massive scale, towering above the Los Santos skyline or soaring between treacherous blades of RON Alternates Windmill Farm," the description reads. "Vehicles tear upside-down through loops and tubes, launch off ramps with extra propulsion from speed strips, diverge and merge across multiple pathways, and speed through gigantic rings of fire in death-defying new Races."

The expansion will launch on July 12.