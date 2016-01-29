GTA Online is getting a new parachute-based Drop Zone mode

Without question, one of my favourite things to do in GTA 5 is to jump out of flying vessels. So it's nice that GTA Online's newest mode involves doing exactly that, except with a competitive element. In the new adversary mode, four teams leap from separate cargobobs in a race to seize a single drop zone. Whichever team holds the drop zone for "two non-continuous" minutes will win the match.

The mode will feature maps spread across Pillbox Hill, Richman College, Elysian Island, the Mirror Park cul-de-sac and the Sisyphus Theater. It's available in an update that rolled out today, so if you want to jump out of a cargobob for an actual reason, now's the time to do it.

Also in the update are two new vehicles, in the form the Sultan RS and the Banshee 900R. Now available at Benny's, Rockstar claims they can hold their own against the likes of the Zentorno and T20 when fully kitted out.