GTA IV first person mod

First person is a good perspective. Don't believe me? Nine out of ten eyeballs prefer it. That's obviously the explicit thought-chain that went through GTA modder C06alt's head as he built this first person mod for Grand Theft Auto the Fourth. It works well! Here's a video of it running:

And because I'm a trained internetologist, I managed to backtrace the actual webs that the mods live on. Then I was able to get the web address of the page I was looking at, by taking a picture with my camera and texting it to my email and getting an associate to read it out over the phone while I typed it in here. Here's the first person mod itself, and here's the time sync mod he's using to have his system time dictate the in-game time.