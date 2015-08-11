Popular

GTA 5 pileup video is five minutes of amusing calamity

By

Gta5 8

GTA 5's NPC AI is great. Not great enough to stop cars from relentlessly ploughing into an exploding freeway pileup, admittedly, but it's amazing to watch paramedics trying to do their jobs while pedestrians catch fire and fight each other. At 25 seconds a man falls out of a Pisswasser van while on fire. A man nearby takes offence to this and kicks the flaming man, catching fire himself in the process. He is hit by another car shortly thereafter. The chaos continues in this vein for five whole minutes. Thanks to Hoosker Don't for sharing this carnage with the world on NeoGaf.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
