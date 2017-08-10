G.Skill announces 3600MHz and 128GB memory kits for Threadripper

Finding a kit of RAM that works well with AMD's newest Ryzen and Threadripper processors is not as easy as simply grabbing a package of DDR4 memory and calling it a day. Some memory chips work better than others, especially if you plan to overclock. Well, G.Skill has taken the guesswork out of the process with its Flare X series, and now it has expanded its Flare X line with new high capacity and high frequency kits that are qualified to work with Threadripper.

The new kits top out at 3600MHz, which is available as a 32GB kit consisting of four 8GB modules. These require 1.35V and are timed at 16-18-18-38. G.Skill also offers a 3466MHz kit with the same specs, along with a 3200MHz kit with tighter 14-14-14-34 timings.

If it's capacity you're after, G.Skill now offers a 128GB memory kit for Threadripper. This large capacity package consists of eight 16GB modules capable of running at 2933MHz. It also requires 1.35V and with 14-14-14-34 timings.

"One of the advantages introduced by the AMD X399 platform is the increase to eight memory slots on AMD platforms, allowing the support for massive 128GB capacity kits running in quad-channel mode," G.Skill says.

Obviously that kind of capacity is overkill (and then some) for gaming, though the same is true of Threadripper in general. But if you're building a dream machine for gaming and heavy content creation or other professional chores, it's nice to have an option that has been tested for compatibility, especially with how finicky AMD's newest platforms can be.

G.Skill has has not announced pricing or availability for these new memory kits. We have reached out to G.Skill for more information and will update this article when we hear back.