Popular

Grip trailer features vehicular violence, Strauss

By

Grip

Grip is a throwback to another era—specifically, the late-'90s and early-'00s. It's an attempt at a spiritual successor to Rollcage. You can tell all this from the above trailer; partly because it features the big-wheeled vehicular combat of the Rollcage games, but mostly because it transitions from Strauss's Blue Danube Waltz into drum-'n'-bass. That's not something you often see here, in the space year 2015.

It's most definitely a faithful-looking recreation of Rollcage's arcade, wall-driving action. That's probably because members of the original team are helping develop Grip.

Currently on Kickstarter, Grip is hoping to raise for $657,000 CAD. There are 22 days left for the project.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments