Grandia HD Remaster is coming to Steam

Another console classic coming to PC at long last.

(Image credit: GungHo)

Dreamcast JRPG Grandia 2 made it to PC back in 2015, but the original in Game Arts' classic series remained unavailable. That's about to change as a Steam page for Grandia HD Remaster has appeared with a release date set for September this year.

Grandia was originally released on Sega Saturn in Japan in 1997, with a PlayStation version a couple of years later. The new version will feature remastered widescreen graphics, enhanced UI, sprites, and texture art details, visual enhancement to the original cutscenes, and remappable controls. The Anniversary Edition version of Grandia 2 currently on Steam will also be upgraded to a remastered version.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
