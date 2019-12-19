Grab these Borderlands 3 Christmas Shift codes for holiday skins

Since its launch back in September, most of the Borderlands 3 Shift codes Gearbox has trickled out have rewarded Golden Keys used to get rare weapons. But this month it's all about the holiday spirit, and Gearbox has gotten festive with a whole pile of Borderlands 3 Christmas Shift codes which unlock a range of holiday skins. As Gearbox says, it's giving The Gift of Mayhem.

Here are all the Borderlands 3 Christmas Shift codes that have been released so far. We expect more to come before the end of the year.

Borderlands 3 Christmas Shift codes

These Christmas Shift codes are all good until January 10 (except the Golden Keys), so you have plenty of time after Christmas to use them. They expire at 11:59 pm (Pacific Time) on January 10.

To redeem these codes online, go to Shift.GearboxSoftware.com. Create an account or login, and make sure you've linked up your Epic account so you can redeem codes for PC. You can also redeem codes through the in-game menu in Borderlands 3.

5BCBB-5SRS9-RTW9C-9JCJB-XK3X9 - 3 Golden Keys - Expires Dec. 26 at 10 am Central

- 3 Golden Keys - Expires Dec. 26 at 10 am Central KSW3T-T59JS-CWF96-RBJ33-T3FCW - Snow Globe Echo Skin (Epic Store only) - Expires Jan. 10

- Snow Globe Echo Skin (Epic Store only) - Expires Jan. 10 WH5JJ-ZBSBH-KK6H6-R3JT3-F6TCF - Snow Globe Echo Skin (Doesn't work on Epic) - Expires Jan. 10

- Snow Globe Echo Skin (Doesn't work on Epic) - Expires Jan. 10 CSKJB-6B9BZ-5K696-RBTB3-6FCBS - Festive Vestment Skin - Expires Jan. 10

- Festive Vestment Skin - Expires Jan. 10 WS5J3-WTZJZ-WKRH6-RJ3TJ-JSZHC - Candy Cane Trinket - Expires Jan. 10

- Candy Cane Trinket - Expires Jan. 10 KZC3B-33Z39-5CFSX-6BTJ3-RWFZF - Reinskag Echo Skin - Expires Jan. 10

- Reinskag Echo Skin - Expires Jan. 10 WSW33-HSFJ9-CWRZF-6J3B3-JF6BF - Legendary Assault Rifle - Expires Jan. 10

- Legendary Assault Rifle - Expires Jan. 10 W9WTT-FSFTZ-5WRZR-63BB3-WK6WT - Festive Echo Skin - Expires Jan. 10

The first Borderlands 3 DLC, Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, also just launched. Here's how to start it.