Gothic 3: Forsaken Gods Enhanced Edition out now

JoWood have released Gothic 3: Forsaken Gods Enhanced Edition, a revamped version of their 2006 RPG complete with improved graphics, a retuned combat system and scores of new monsters and magical weapons. The new version of the game is on sale on Steam now, at 75% off. If you already own Gothic 3, all of the upgrades are available as a free patch. You can grab that now from JoWood .

Blue's News point the way towards the full patch notes for the update. The trailer below provides a prettier overview of the changes.

