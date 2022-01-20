Google is testing a Windows app that lets you play Android mobile games on PC

Audio player loading…

Google Play apps are coming to PC this year courtesy of a standalone Windows app, Google Play Games. The company recently released the beta in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan, and plans to follow up soon by extending access to other countries.

Previously, the only ways to run an Android app or game on your PC was through Microsoft's Your Phone app, an emulator like BlueStacks, or by utilising the Windows Subsystem for Android through the Amazon Appstore.

In regards to the final option, Microsoft is a little vague as to why the company chose to go with Amazon, rather than working directly with Google. Android Authority says sources spoke of the move being of "incredible benefit" to customers, and that branching out to Amazon was all in the name of "choice and fairness."

We have a feeling it had something to do with the bitter, sometimes savage rivalry Microsoft has had with Google over the years. But you never know.

Now though, as Computerbase outlines, the beta for Google's own Windows app is out for its initial public testing phase. I might've tried to bypass the region block using a VPN connected to Hong Kong, but as it's a Google app, they know where I live, sadly.

Once you do gain access, though, you'll be able to play and sync your Android games to the cloud, and will be able to pick up your game where you left off on any compatible device.

Speaking of compatibility, where the Windows Subsystem for Android was only available on Windows 11 machines, Google Play Games will work for anyone on Windows 10 v2004 or above, which is great for those who have followed our advice and waited to install the latest OS.

However, there are some limitations for the app: AMD systems with less than 1GB VRAM are unsupported, along with "all Lenovo ThinkPads," and there are some other light system requirements:

Windows 10 (v2004)

Solid state drive (SSD)

20 GB of available storage space

Gaming-class GPU

8 logical CPU cores

8 GB of RAM

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

Compatible PC device and configuration

Of course, any developers looking to get their games up on PC will need to port them effectively, and get the controls right. Otherwise people will be pawing at their screens wondering why the game's not working properly. Thankfully, Google has some advice on that matter.

The whole escapade seems well thought out, and we're looking forward to not having to sign into Amazon just to play Google games, or download an emulator. Lets go, Google!