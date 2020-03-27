Popular

GOG gives away more 'goodies' as its Spring Sale winds down

Get the Neverwinter Nights soundtrack, a big Pathfinder: Kingmaker artbook, and more.

The GOG Spring Sale is a few days from wrapping up, and it will end very much like it began—with a giveaway of free "goodies." Until 9 am ET on March 29, you can head around to gog.com, scroll down to to the "Spring Goodies Collection #2" banner, and click the button to get:

  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Artbook
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - Soundtrack (mp3 and flac)
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford - Soundtrack (mp3)
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford - Soundtrack (flac)
  • Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures - Soundtrack (mp3)
  • Frostpunk, Children of Morta, Moonlighter - wallpapers and avatars

The Neverwinter Nights soundtrack, by Jeremy Soule, is really good stuff, and the Pathfinder: Kingmaker gets points for its sheer size, weighing in at over 175 pages of concept art, maps, items, costumes, characters, monsters, and more. That's all I've had a chance to look at, but if you're into Frostpunk, Children of Morta, Moonlighter, and/or Shadow Tactics, you'll no doubt dig those goodies as well.

One other thing to note, since it can be a little tricky to find, especially if you've got a big collection: After you've claimed your free stuff, you'll find it bundled together in your library under "Spring Sale Goodies Collection 2." The GOG Spring Sale wraps up at 9 am ET on March 30.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
