GOG bundles discount classic 2K games

GOG's Take On 2K sale sees 11 of the publisher's classics debut on the distribution platform. Running until April 5, the sale bundles games from the X-COM, Freedom Force and Railroad Tycoon series—and Sid Meier's Pirates—into groups as follows:

Railroad Tycoon Bundle: £5.97/$8.65 (-66%, 50% off individually)

Sid Meier's Railroads

Railroad Tycoon II

Railroad Tycoon III

X-COM Classic Bundle: £5.45/$7.45 (-75%, 50% off individually)

X-COM: UFO Defense

X-COM: Terror from the Deep

X-COM: Apocalypse

X-COM: Interceptor

X-COM: Enforcer

Freedom Force Pack: £2.78/$3.98 (-66%, 50% off individually)

Freedom Force

Freedom Force vs. The Third Reich

Sid Meier's Pirates!: £3.49/$4.99 (-50%)

"Ruthless strategic warfare? Check. Weirdo superheroes? You bet. Hilarious dancing sequences? Naturally," reads a post on GOG.com. "And once again, the satisfaction of checking off a couple dozen thousand of your wishlist votes for some seriously good old games. So join us on the choo-choo train through battlefields riddled with alien corpses and swashbuckling superheroes—because we're taking on 2K!"

If that tickles your fancy, you've got until 2pm BST/6am PDT/9 AM EDT to grab the discounts before the Take On 2K sale expires.