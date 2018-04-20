God of War: Ascension and God of War 3 look great on PC with this PS3 emulator

After a short holiday in Los Santos , Kratos debuts on PlayStation 4 consoles today with the arrival of God of War. Which seems like the perfect time to revisit the RPCS3 emulator.

Having already brought esteemed console exclusives Demon's Souls and Persona 5 our way—and having showcased its ongoing work on Red Dead Redemption, Silent Hill: Downpour, Drakengard 3, and more—the project is in the process of bringing both God of War: Ascension and God of War 3 to desktops.

First the latter, which features here alongside the likes of Ni no Kuni, The Last of Us and Skate:

The following short focuses on Ascension, and, while it still has a ways to go, it's taking shape:

As I've pointed out in the past, the conversation around emulation can be a divisive one—which is why I appreciate articles that explore the ethics of the subject, and how creators, the community and the law view console emulators. The following piece from Wes explores how they can be proven legal in court .