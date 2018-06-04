God of War 3, Nier, Uncharted 2 progressing well on PC with PS3 emulator

The RPCS3 emulator's catalogue boasts everything from Demon's Souls to Asura's Wrath, and Persona 5. In April, in time for Kratos' latest PS4-exclusive expedition, RPCS3 shared early footage of both God of War: Ascension and God of War 3 working on PC.

The latter still has a ways to go, but the emulator's newest showcase outlines how far it's come since we last looked.

As shown there, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves' now also boasts its first in-game footage—as does Killzone 3. Nier, Shadows of the Damned and Beyond Good and Evil HD are all in playable states; whereas Tales of Vesperia, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 and NCAA Football 11 are still in "work-in-progress" status.

More information on the RPCS3 PS3 emulator can be found on its website. Wes writes here about the ethics of emulation: how creators, the community, and the law view console emulators.

And of course a number of these games exist on Sony's Netflix-like PS Now streaming service. I took a look at launch back in 2016.