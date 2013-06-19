GMod's Garry Newman releases open-world survival game Rust into alpha

Garry Newman , the creator of the all-time bestselling Garry's Mod , is hard at work at a new open-world game that, well, really looks a lot like DayZ with some Minecraft mixed in. Rust is a multiplayer survival game currently in alpha development that forces players to survive in a world plagued by zombies, hunger and cold.

In addition to tracking down food and making clothing to avoid freezing in the night, the most interesting part of Rust is the ability to construct buildings and shelter. Imagine if, in DayZ, the only cities that existed were built, wall-by-wall, by players banding together to keep danger at bay. Oh, and they had to chop down trees with a hatchet to get the wood for all those buildings.

The game has promise, but it will be interesting to see how Rust differentiates itself from Fortnight , DayZ , Minecraft , State of Decay , Dying Light and, well, the other dozen open-world zombie survival games currently in development that we probably haven't even heard about yet. To Newman's credit, the zombies in Rust are just placeholders, and the game has gone without an update because they were figuring out how not to be “just like DayZ.”

“We also hate zombies and are going to replace them with other NPCs at some point,” he says.

You can join the alpha for Rust at its website , or just peruse the Wiki to get a description of the mechanics and gameplay specifics going on.

Image via reddit .