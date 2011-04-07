Global Agenda to go free-to-play this month

The mid April update to the massively online shooter Global Agenda will make the game free-to-play for all, according to a recent blog post from developers Hi Rez Studios . The update will let anyone download and play the game all the way up to the level 50 cap. You can pay a one off $19.99 / £13.99 / €15.99 fee to gain permanent Elite Agent status, which will increase your levelling speed and give you access to features like login priority, auction house and in-game mail. If you've already bought Global Agenda, you'll automatically gain Elite Agent status for no extra cost.

For more on the shooter's move to free-to-play, head over to the Global Agenda site .