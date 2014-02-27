Giveaway: win access to this weekend's Elder Scrolls Online beta test

Bethesda and Zenimax Online Studios will be testing The Elder Scrolls Online this weekend. Would you like to wander the world of Tamriel before official release? We have 1400 beta keys to give away right now for Argonians quick enough to pluck one out of the e-hat below.

Update: this particulay giveaway is over! Thanks to all who entered.

The test is set to run from Friday, February 28 at 17:00pm GMT until Tuesday, March 3, 4:59am GMT. Enter your email address into the box below to yoink a key. If it says there are none available, then I'm afraid we've run out, but stay tuned. We may have more keys to give away soon!

Bethesda's instructions for redeeming your key:

-You'll use this unique key to register your beta account. Please make sure you don't leave extra spaces in front of the code if copying/pasting.

-Create your account by visiting https://account.elderscrollsonline.com/register/account-information

-Once you've finished creating and verifying your account, click “Redeem Key” button on the main My Account Page to register your beta key.

-When the process is complete, you¹ll be able to download the game client from your Account Page.

Zenimax and not Future Publishing Limited or Future US, Inc are responsible for the beta code and unique access keys relating to Elder Scrolls Online. Contact Zenimax directly through Elder Scrolls beta support with any questions or concerns about registering your beta account or downloading, accessing or using the game client.