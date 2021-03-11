Get your wallet ready for this one-of-a-kind RTX 3090 gaming PC charity auction

Nvidia and UK retailer Scan have teamed up to create a custom PC designed and signed by Chelsea FC football player and Brazilian national team captain, Thiago Silva. Bearing all the hallmarks of the Brazilian national team—and named 'Verde-Amerela', literally green-yellow in Portugese—the PC is going to be auctioned off on eBay with all proceeds headed to gaming charity SpecialEffect.

it comes fitted with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X—no expense has been spared piecing this gaming PC together. It comes in a specially designed green and yellow case with the initials 'TS' emblazoned on the front, below which the man himself, Thiago Silva, has scribbled his signature.

Here are the full PC specs:

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5950X

Motherboard: AMD X570

Memory: 32GB 3,200MHz DDR4 RAM

Storage: M.2 PCIe (NVMe) 2TB

Power Supply: 850W

The green and yellow colourway also goes further than merely the exterior. The watercooled liquid-cooling block on the GPU has a Brazilian flag etched into the surface to round off the look.

If you're feeling flush enough, you could also be in for a chance at owning this very rig. The PC is being sold off over on eBay right now, and the final sum will be directed wholly into SpecialEffect's pockets.

If you're not familiar with SpecialEffect, it's a gaming charity that works with people with disabilities in order to improve or allow them to play games. The charity has a track record of doing fantastic work, so a thoroughly worthwhile cause. You can check all their work out over on their website.

I'm sure that Verde-Amerela will see a significant sum of money headed their way, too, and not just because these PC parts are in incredibly high demand right now. A name like Silva's is sure to spur some serious cash to exchange hands.