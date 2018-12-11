Get this Blue Yeti microphone bundle deal for $80

Time and time again we keep coming back to Blue Yeti deals, largely because we consider this microphone to be one of the best for gaming and streaming. It's great for those who want to start live streaming or create videos with voice-over for the price, and it's easy to set up.

This deal includes a midnight blue Blue Yeti, a PC digital standard edition of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and a pop filter for your new microphone—all for $79.99, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this mic (the Blue Yeti alone normally retails around $100), and a pop filter is a must-have if you are looking to create as immaculate of a professional studio sound as possible.

And if you haven't played Assassin's Creed Odyssey yet, but were planning to pick up the game soon, the mic and pop filter are like extra presents that keep more money in your bank account.

