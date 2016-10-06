Popular

Get the Dark Souls series cheap in this Bandai Namco Steam sale

Also: Dragonball Z, Tales of Zestiria and more.

Bandai Namco is offering significant discounts on its Steam catalogue this weekend, which means all of the Dark Souls games can be had for not much money. Not much, though that depends which one you want: Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Edition can be purchased for $4.99, while Dark Souls II is available for $13.74. As for the most recent instalment, you'll need $38.99.

It's not all Dark Souls: the two Tales of PC ports, Tales of Zestiria and Tales of Symphonia, are $23.78 and $6.79 respectively. Meanwhile, discounts are also available for Project CARS, God Eater 2 Rage Burst, and a handful of Naruto and One Piece games.

The full list of specials can be seen on this page. Other Steam discounts this weekend include 50% off the full Dying Light package, while Sniper Elite 3 can be played for free temporarily. If you like it, you can pick it up for $9.99.

