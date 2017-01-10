Popular

Get N++, Day of the Tentacle Remastered and more for $10 in the new Humble Bundle

It's a good one.

The latest Humble Bundle is very good, chiefly because it's a way to get N++ with  six other games for $10. N++ is normally $15, so you're getting a five dollar discount and a bunch of other games as well. Seems like a pretty good deal to me. Dubbed the "Overwhelmingly Positive" Humble Bundle, it's named after the fact that these games are very highly scored on Steam.

The other games are pretty good, too. On the pay "what you want" tier you'll get Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Epic Battle Fantasy 4 and Pony Island. Pay more than the average (which is currently $6.59), and you'll also get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and Deadbolt. If you fork out $10 you'll get N++ and VA-11 Hall-A. It's sensible to go the $10 option, naturally.

The bundle is available for the next fortnight, so you've got plenty of time to procrastinate.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun Prescott
