Get EVGA's GTX 1060 SC 6GB for the lowest price we've ever seen it at

There's no shortage of Nvidia graphics cards deals this year thanks to the recent release of current gen Turing cards. With the decline of crypto farming, manufacturers are likely also be taking the opportunity to unload excess stock. It may be previous gen, but the GTX 1060 is still a fantastic card capable of running most modern games well.

Normally priced around $250-$350, the 6GB variant of Nvidia's GTX 1060 is a great choice for mid range builds. Factory overclocked models provide an even greater performance per dollar. If you aren't able to hop on their great GTX 1070 deal, you should definitely consider the GTX 1060 deal from B&H.

Don't be fooled by its compact size, EVGA's 1060 SC comes with a hefty factory overclock to 1607 MHz, up 101MHz from the stock model. Add to cart to see the price of $209.99 and claim the $20 mail-in rebate for a final price of $189.99.

EVGA GTX 1060 SC 6GB | $189.99 ($70 off)

This 6GB GTX 1060 card from EVGA is at its lowest price ever after a $20 mail-in rebate. It uses a compact cooler, also making it an ideal choice for small form factor and mini-ITX builds. Buy at B&H