Get Escape Goat 2 and Goat Simulator by donating to goat-themed charity

Ask the person nearest to you how they feel about goats. It is unlikely they will say they dislike goats, because humankind tends to look fondly on goatkind (if they did dislike goats, would they admit it?). Sometimes it feels like there are too few goats though, and that's where video games and charity come into the equation: by donating to goat-themed charity Heifer International, you will not only contribute a real life goat to farmers in need, but you will also receive two goat-themed computer games for your efforts.

Heifer is a charity which provides “animals and training so that poor farmers around the world can make better lives for themselves their children and their communities.” Not all the animals they deal in are necessarily goats, but for a limited time users can donate a minimum of $20 in order to receive Steam codes for Goat Simulator and Escape Goat 2.

You can donate and get your goat games by selecting one of twelve goats, all with their own price tier, on the Heifer website .

While our response to Goat Simulator was lukewarm , we did make the effort to ask an actual goat farmer what they thought of the game. As far as Escape Goat 2 is concerned, well, we've got our own PC Gamer level . I guess that's an endorsement.