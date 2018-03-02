Get Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Mafia 3 in the March Humble Monthly Bundle

The month of March is upon us, and that means it's time for a new Humble Monthly Bundle. This one is headed up by Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, God Eater 2 Rage Burst, and Mafia 3, complete with the Sign of the Times DLC.

The Humble Monthly Bundles go for $12 each—it's technically a subscription, but you can cancel whenever you want and the games are yours to keep—and feature one or more "early unlock" games that are available immediately, and a bunch more that are revealed when the bundle is over.

The follow-on games are typically lower budget and less well-known, but the lead games are usually worth more than the price of entry anyway. Last month's bundle, for instance, started with Dark Souls 3 and the Ashes of Ariandel DLC, and ultimately finished with that plus Overgrowth, Lost Castle, Splasher, Aviary Attorney, Last Day of June, Holy Potatoes! We're In Space, and Arawkanoid.

The current Humble Monthly offering will be available for just a hair under 35 days, which means you've got until April 6 to make your move.