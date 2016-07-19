Get Battleborn, plus skins and currency, for $15 in the latest Humble Bundle [Updated]

Update: The bundle has been expanded to include Freedom Force, Freedom Force vs. The Third Reich, The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, and Railroad Tycoon 3. The new games are available at the "beat the average" price or higher, which at the moment is just shy of $9.

Original story:

A new Humble Bundle has appeared, and this time around it's 2K Games as far as the eye can see. For the minimum price of $1, you can be the proud owner of The Darkness 2, Duke Nukem Forever, and Spec Ops: The Line. Or you can go all the way to the top and pick up the online shooter Battleborn, and a good chunk of in-game currency, for $15.

I'll admit that the Duke isn't the big draw he once was, but The Darkness 2 is a well-regarded supernatural FPS, and the military third-person shooter Spec Ops: The Line is outstanding. It's also been around since 2012 and so the odds are good that you've played it already, but on the off-chance you haven't, take my word for it: It's not to be missed.

“But wait!” he shouted at the small, inattentive crowd gathered around his booth, a wicked half-grin exposing just the slightest malevolent glimmer of nicotine-stained teeth. “There's more!” Beating the average price, currently just shy of $7, will also get you Sid Meier's Civilization 5, NBA 2K16, Mafia II: Digital Deluxe Edition, and the Battleborn Summer Skins Pack. Going all-in at the $15 level (or more) tacks on Battleborn and 230 platinum Battleborn in-game currency, and also Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

It's perhaps not a great sign for Battleborn, which only came out a couple months ago, that it's already being offered in a Humble Bundle. But if you've ever been curious as to what it's all about, this is a good opportunity to jump into the action without having to eat the $60 price that's somehow still holding on Steam.

The Humble 2K Bundle 2 is live now and will be available until August 2. More games will be added to the bundle at the mid-point of the sale.

