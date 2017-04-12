Get an MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 3G for $190

It seems that things in the GPU sector are developing rather quickly these days, and that's good for consumers. Not only does it mean access to increasingly faster graphics cards, but also lower prices on products that haven't been on the market for very long. Case in point, Newegg is selling MSI's GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 3G graphics card for $210, and there's a $20 mail-in-rebate available.

After rebate, you're looking at $190 for what is a custom cooled and factory overclocked graphics card that is plenty capable of handling 1080p gaming. It also qualifies for Nvidia's "Prepare for Battle" promotion, which means you can select a free game download—either For Honor or Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

The only bummer here is that this card ships with 3GB of GDDR5 memory instead of 6GB. Otherwise it's a decent option with a two-fan cooling solution and factory overclocks, depending on what mode you run it in. Here are the options:

Silent Mode: 1,506MHz base, 1,708MHz boost

Gaming Mode: 1,569MHz base, 1,784MHz boost

OC Mode: 1,594MHz base, 1,809MHz boost

Silent mode sticks to Nvidia's reference clocks, while both Gaming and OC kick things up a notch.

You can grab the card on sale here.