Get an EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and 650W power supply for $649.99

B&H Photo is selling an EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC Gaming Black Edition with a 650W power supply bundled in for $649.99 today. The question is, should you pounce?

We all know that Nvidia is getting ready to announce a new round of graphics cards for gamers, presumably starting with the GeForce RTX 2080 with Turing underneath the hood. What we don't know, however, is how much it will cost and what performance will be like.

If you need a graphics card right now, there are deals out there on current generation hardware. And if you're looking for a high end GPU, this is one of the better bargains. GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards typically sell for $650 to north of $700, so this bundle essentially amounts to a free PSU, specifically EVGA's SuperNova 650 G2 with 80 Plus Gold certification.

As for the card, it sports a custom cooler. It is also factory overclocked to 1,556MHz/1,670MHz (base/boost), up from 1,480MHz/1,582MHz.

Go here to grab this deal.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.