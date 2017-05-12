Get an Asus Z170-Pro motherboard for $90

While the Asus Z170 Pro did not make our cut as one of the best Z170 motherboards, it's a crowded field and one we might have strongly considered if its sale price was its normal price. As it stands, this $195 motherboard can be had for $90 at Newegg.

That price reflects a $35 mail-in-rebate. You'll also have to plug in a promo code (EMCSRFBB5) to knock $10 off its $135 sale price. It's also on sale at Amazon for $135, but even if you don't want to fuss with a mail-in-rebate, punching in the promo code at Newegg brings the out-of-door down to $125.

The Z170 Pro has some cool features, such as five-way optimization via a single click and a dedicated onboard water pump header. This board also features support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3866 (OC) memory and has three PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slots, four PCI-Express 2.0 x1 slots, six SATA 6Gbps ports, a SATA Express port, and and M.2 socket.

For external connectivity there are two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and two USB 3.1 ports (one Type-C and one Type-A). There is also a GbE LAN port for wired connections, and both DVI-D and HDMI outputs.

While Intel's Kaby Lake (7th Gen Core) launched with the new 200-series chipsets, most 100-series motherboards, including the Z170 Pro, received BIOS updates to add support for the new processors. You lose out on a few PCIe lanes from the PCH, and Optane Memory support, but the Z170 remains a great chipset.

You can grab the board on sale here.

