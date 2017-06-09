Get all 3 Bioshock games for 70 percent off

It doesn't seem like four years since Bioshock Infinite, the third game in the beloved Bioshock franchise, came out, but there you go. If you've never tried any of the games before, Bundle Stars has a great deal for you this weekend where you can get all three for 70 percent cheaper than normal.

Bioshock: The Collection contains all three of the games, plus all of the single player DLC that's available. You also get the Director's Commentary featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson. Also bear in mind that Bioshock and Bioshock 2 have been remastered for your viewing pleasure. It normally costs £40, but the discount takes it down to £12. For some reason The Collection is only available in the UK, but everyone else can still take advantage of some Bioshock-y deals this weekend.

If you've played one or two of the games already and just want the remaining one to add to your collection, you can also grab Bioshock, Bioshock 2, or Bioshock Infinite individually for 75, 75, and 77 percent off respectively. Alternatively, all of the DLC packs for Infinite are also on sale at a cut price, if you've got the main game but haven't checked out the addon content yet.

If you're still on the fence, see if our review of Bioshock Infinite can convince you.

