Get a Crucial MX500 500GB solid state and 16GB DDR4-2666 for $250

System memory prices are a bit out of whack at the moment (as they have been for a while), but over at Newegg, there's a combo offer that makes things a bit more palatable. Newegg is bundling a 16GB kit (2x8GB) of Crucial Ballistix Sport LT DDR4-2666 RAM with a Crucial MX500 500GB solid state drive for $275.

Purchased separately, these two items come to $324 on Newegg, giving you a tidy savings of $74. You can find the RAM a bit cheaper on Amazon where it's listed for $185 (sale price), but throw the SSD into the mix and you're still looking at a $65 savings.

The MX500 uses 3D NAND flash memory and is rated to deliver up to 555MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 515MB/s of sequential write performance. 4K random read and write operations are listed at up to 95,000 IOPS and 90,000 IOPS, respectively. It also happens to be our pick for the best SSD for gaming.

As for the memory, it sports a themed red heatspreader with a camouflage motif, in case you have a system that lets you show off your components.

