Get 60 percent off comedy physics puzzler Human Fall Flat

Before I address the potentially confusing strapline above, let me tell you that digital storefront Fanatical is selling comedy physics puzzle game Human Fall Flat for £4.79/your regional equivalent. For a game that's genuinely laugh-out-loud funny, I think that's a good deal. It's even funnier in multiplayer mode, which is why Fanatical has discounted the game's two packs and four packs in earnest.

I enjoyed my time arsing around in Human Fall Flat's single-player back in 2016, however its multiplayer mode is comedy gold—so long as you're prepared to lose friends as they turn seemingly straightforward tasks into inherently complex routines. Too many cooks spoil the broth, and all that.

If that's your cup of tea, Fanatical is selling the Human Fall Flat two pack for £8.79 with 63 percent off, and the Human Fall Flat four pack for £12.99 with a 73 percent reduction.

And while we're talking discounts, know that Fanatical has launched The Very Positive Sale —which gathers a host of games that have been rated Very Positive on Steam. Look out for the likes of Total War: Warhammer 2, Dead Cells, Overcooked and, well, check out the full list via that there link above.