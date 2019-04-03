Get 20 books about the development of Spelunky, Baldur's Gate II, and more for just $15

Humble isn't just a place to get video games for great prices—it also offers books. If you enjoy reading about the creation and development of popular games, the current Humble Book Bundle includes $137 worth of DRM-free documentary-style ebooks about the production of classic video games from Boss Fight Books.

Proceeds from the bundle go to the publisher and the charity Girls Make Games, and you can pick how much of your money goes to both. As with all Humble Bundles, you pay what you want.

Paying $1 gets you books about Earthbound, Mega Man 3, ZZT, and Galaga. If you pay at least $8, five more are included—Soft & Cuddly, Super Mario Bros. 2, Bible Adventures, Baldur's Gate II, and Metal Gear Solid.

If you pay at least $15, you get a ton more books: Shadow of the Colossus, Spelunky, World of Warcraft, Super Mario Bros. 3, Chrono Trigger, Jagged Alliance 2, Kingdom Hearts II, Katamari Damacy, Final Fantasy V, Shovel Knight, and 'Continue? The Boss Fight Books Anthology.'

You can buy the bundle from the link below. The books are offered as DRM-free PDF, MOBI, and ePub files, so you can view them on just about every device imaginable (even an Amazon Kindle).

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.