Get $137 worth of games for cheap in the Humble Best of 2017 Bundle

The Humble Best of 2017 Bundle is—you guessed it—a collection of games from 2017's best bundles. It runs through Tuesday, February 20, and altogether Humble reckons it's $137 worth of games, with the highest tier going for $10. Here's everything you get at each level:

Pay what you want

Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location

Goat Simulator

Hacknet

Pay more than the average ($5.57 at the time of writing)

Verdun

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

Death Road to Canada

Turmoil (and the soundtrack)

Pay $10 or more

Dead by Daylight