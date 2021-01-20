Genshin Impact is finally trying to fix its Resin problem

Genshin Impact's 1.3 update arrives February and looks to be fixing some of the Resin problems that have hindered the game since launch.

Resin is one of the biggest currencies for progressing in the game. It's used to claim rewards for Ley Line Blossoms, Domains, and some bosses. Resin has been a point of contention in the community since launch, with players accusing the system of aggressively gatekeeping progression.

In the latest developer discussion, miHoYo revealed they're altering how Resin is spent and earned. The 'vast majority of large-scale events' will no longer require Resin, as well as any 1.3 events that do not make use of Ley Lines or Domains.

The Battle Pass is getting some additional Resin, too. Sojourner's Battle Pass and Gnostic Hymn will now get 1 Fragile Resin every 10 levels. They're replacing the Mystic Enchantment Ores, which are now being distributed elsewhere throughout the pass. Of course, the main caveat here is that the biggest Resin change requires purchasing the Battle Pass, but it's to be expected from a free-to-play gacha game.

1.3 brings some other big changes, like the ability to convert materials. There's some general quality of life changes, too. You can check out the full developer discussion here.