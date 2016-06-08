Genji Badminton is Overwatch's second-most exciting mode

Doubles badminton probably wasn't what Blizzard imagined Overwatch's array of complementary skills would result in. I'm not sure Play Of The Game is equipped to handle searing flick serves, either. That hasn't stopped this group of Korean players gathering in a private server for a friendly in between saving the world.
Using Junkrat's grenades as a shuttlecock (don't try this at home), and the healing beams from a pair of Mercys as the net, four Genjis swatted the hot potato back and forth using Deflect.
My only criticism? Junkrat has to be on either the red or blue team by necessity. No friendly fire means a disappointing lack of total devastation.
