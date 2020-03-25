Generation Zero developer teases a new game under a new name

The Swedes-vs-robots open-world shooter Generation Zero was developed and self-published by Avalanche Studios, although executive producer Tobias Andersson described it in 2018 as more of a side project: A "small project in the corner office," he said when it was announced. That corner office has now been given a name of its own, Systemic Reaction, and it's teasing a new game.

The teaser is very brief. As the wind howls and snow falls, we approach a dark cave. In the background, a battle rages unseen. We step into the blackness. Suddenly—blamblamblamblamblam! We blast the holy kapowzers out of what appears to be a dinosaur or an alien. Or maybe something else! Whatever it is, it bleeds—and you know what that means.

Unfortunately, that's all we know right now. System Reaction said the teaser "is both ominous and dangerous," but otherwise offered nothing about the new project beyond urging followers to "stay tuned."

As for the new studio name, that's part of a broader change at Avalanche that's divided it into three "creative divisions": Avalanche Studios, which will remain focused on big-budget games, the "outdoor games" division Expansive Worlds, and Systemic Reaction, which will operate as a self-publishing brand "to better mirror its unique offering." The three divisions will operate under the new Avalanche Studios Group banner.

To celebrate the whole rebranding thing, Avalanche is holding a publisher sale on Steam, with some pretty deep discounts on all Avalanche games including Rage 2, Mad Max, Just Cause, theHunter, and yes, Generation Zero. TheHunter: Call of the Wild, which is a wonderful way to go for a walk even if you don't feel like killing things for kicks, is also free to play until Sunday.