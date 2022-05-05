GeForce Now's best feature is finally available for PC and Mac users

Audio player loading…

GeForce Now users with RTX 3080 memberships can now stream their games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on PC and Mac. Nvidia also announced its newest additions to the streaming catalog, including Trek to Yomi and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Before today, the only way to stream GeForce Now games in 4K at 60fps was using a Shield TV. Now, PC and Mac owners can stream in 4K in addition to 1440p/120fps (1600p/120fps on Mac) with ray tracing on. We spent some time with GeForce Now's RTX 3080 update when it was in beta and were impressed with the service's latency and how it turned the Shield TV into a viable console rival.



A few months ago, Nvidia announced single-month memberships for its RTX 3080 tier of GeForce Now's streaming service at $20 a month. This membership gives its subscribers access to a virtual gaming rig powered by an RTX 3080 GPU that you can stream to your smartphone, tablet, PC, and Mac. There's a six-month tier for $100, which essentially gives you a month for free.

Nvidia also mentioned that more mobile devices would receive 120Hz support, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, and OnePlus 9 Pro. This means RTX 3080 members will be able to stream games at 120 frames per second so long as the internet connection holds up.

Nvidia suggests that you have at least a 40Mps internet connection for streaming in 4K HDR. The requirement for 1440p, 120Hz is currently 35Mbps, so be sure you've got the bandwidth before committing to another streaming service.

And last but not least, Nvidia revealed a bunch of games that have been added to the service this week, all ready to stream to your phone, PC, or on your work computer in a little window while you nod your way through your morning calls. No judgment: