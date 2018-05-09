Graphics cards in stock: GTX 10-series drought ending, cards now widely available at MSRP

Earlier today we reported that Nvidia had restocked its site with Founders Edition graphics cards at MSRP, with availability for every GeForce GTX 10 series SKU. Well, guess what? It's not just those vanilla cards that are back to normal prices today, so are the custom cooled cards by Nvidia's hardware partners, and all across the web!

That's right, the drought appears to be over, at least for the time being. In fact, Nvidia hinted as much in an email we received announcing that cards are now back in stock, with links to a bunch of retail listings outside of Nvidia's own webstore. This is the first time since the shortage began that Nvidia has made a point to call out third-party availability.

"If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to pick up a GeForce GTX 10-Series GPU, now’s the perfect time! With great availability across retailers at prices gamers can afford, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your gaming rig and be the last one standing," Nvidia stated.

The big question is, how long will this last? We don't know, though we suspect (hope, really) that Nvidia and its retail partners prepared for this moment with enough inventory to accommodate the inevitable onslaught of orders. We'll see.

For now, anyway, there is a wide assortment of custom cooled cards to choose from at MSRP, up to the GeForce GTX 1080 (the GTX 1080 Ti and Titan cards are still selling for inflated prices). Some of them take into account mail-in-rebates, but that's still better than paying hundreds of dollars over MSRP for a card.

Here are some links:

