Gears Tactics arrives in April

Gears Tactics was announced at E3 in 2018, but raised a few eyebrows when it didn't make an appearance at the following E3 in 2019. It looks like it's back on track, though, because at The Game Awards tonight it received a new trailer (above) and a release date: April 28, 2020.

Set 12 years before Gears of War at the start of the Locust War, Gears Tactics is a turn-based strategy along the lines of XCOM. "It's our take on the classic turn-based strategy genre, with a character-driven story, faster, more aggressive gameplay, a customizable squad and equipment—and of course it wouldn't be a Gears game without massive boss battles," Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson said in 2018.

The trailer states Gears Tactics will have a 40+ hour campaign. It will come to Xbox Game Pass and Steam.