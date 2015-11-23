Gears of War: Ultimate Edition is still coming to PC

If you're still waiting on the edge of your seat to play Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, then here's reassuring news: it's still happening. The port was announced in June and released for Xbox One in August, and while we always knew the PC version would come a bit later, we weren't expecting a lot later – especially with Microsoft's emphasis on PC support at E3 this year.

Answering to queries on the Gears of War official forums, a community manager offered a typically vague response, though confirmed the game is still in development.

"We do not have any news to share at this time for the PC version. I know some are worried but please don't fret. We are wanting to make sure polish and performance are prioritized on the PC version so that you all have a great experience," the manager wrote. "Once we have additional information, I can tell say you will be the first to know."

Still, if you're a fan of the series or third-person shooters, it'll probably be worth the wait. It'll boast 4K resolution and DirectX 12 support, and won't have a framerate lock.