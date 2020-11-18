Popular

Gears 5 adds more WWE wrestlers because they basically look like Unreal characters anyway

That locust had a family!

The Gears 5 crossover with WWE.
Fans of burly men real and virtual: rejoice! WWE's Austin Creed today announced that he, Kofi Kingston, and Big E — who make up the wrestling stable The Next Day — will soon be arriving in Gears 5 as playable DLC characters.

Well, they've certainly got the Gears look. Epic clearly thinks so too, because this is not the first tie-up between the series and WWE, with last year seeing Dave Bautista added (though arguably he's better known these days for being Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel movies.)

I should point out that Austin Creed in particular is no fly-by-nighter, but a deeply knowledgeable gaming aficionado with an successful youtube channel devoted entirely to the hobby. Still: reading Gears of War books, plural? That emoji is doing a lot of heavy lifting. I've read one, and do not recommend (unless you like the idea of a chainsaw entering a stomach being described in 150 different ways).

Gears 5 is pretty good, though our review felt it had a slight sense of going through the motions. There's no date for when the DLC will arrive, but those character models seem pretty finished. Could be tomorrow, could be the next day.

