Game at 144Hz with Asus' new VG278HV 27-inch monitor

Asus announced a new 27-inch monitor for gamers that lacks modern amenities like G-Sync or FreeSync, but what the new VG278HV does offer is a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth action.

That combination is a point of focus for Asus, along with its "Splendid Video Intelligence Technology" that analyzes what the viewer is doing and adjusts the picture quality accordingly. There's also six preset video modes to choose from, and in our experience, best results are usually obtained by sticking with a Standard preset and manually making color adjustments, if needed.

The VG278HV uses a TN panel and offers a native 1920x1080 resolution which might be a bit on the low end for some. More gamers are moving towards 1440p. Other rated specs include a maximum brightness of 300 cd/m2, 50,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (1,000:1 typical), and 170/160 degree viewing angles.

You can make height, swivel, and tilt adjustments to the stand to help find that optimal viewing angle. As for connectivity, the VG278HV comes with HDMI, VGA, and DVI-D ports, along with a 3.5mm jack. There's also a pair of built-in 3W speakers to handle audio chores, though we've yet to be impressed with integrated speakers in a monitor.

It's not the most exciting monitor in the world, but if a 1920x1080 display with a high refresh rate is what you're after, you can pick one up now for $349 direct from Asus.