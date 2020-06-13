Frostpunk is getting a board game

Cool news (or perhaps extremely cold news) from Guerrilla Collective's show today: the excellent snowy survival sim Frostpunk is getting the board game treatment. Jakub Wiśniewski, co-writer of This War of Mine: The Board Game, made the announcement, which you can see above.

It's exiting to hear Frostpunk's grim and morality-straining survival sim is making the translation to a table-top game. I mean, you can just close your eyes and picture it laid out on the table before you—your desperate, growing town huddling around the looming central generator in the center. The world and lore seem like the perfect fit for a board game.

The Kickstarter for Frostpunk: The Board Game is planned for this fall. Try to stay warm and hopeful in the meantime, and find out more here.