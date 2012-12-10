Freeworlds: Tides of War mod sticks Star Wars dogfights with Freelancer sights

Our resident droid's cursory glimpse at the Freeworlds: Tides of War Star Wars conversion mod for open-space roamer Freelancer elicited an approving "beep-boop." Translated into English: "OH GOD, YES." A free demo has been around for the majority of the year, but as PCGamesN reports, a new gameplay video released today showcases the mod's progression via a carrier launch and brief sortie against Imperial fighters.

The teams of two independent Star Wars-themed Freelancer mods joined together under one blaster-scorched banner for developing Freeworlds. Taking place during the post-Jedi era after the Emperor's swan dive into a reactor core and the formation of the New Republic, Freeworlds will feature iconic ships such as Star Destroyers and X-Wings, speed matching, target tracking, and the twin siblings "pew" and "pew." The team plans full multiplayer support in the final version, so while the voice chatter in the video isn't exactly Oscar material, it's definitely a close approximation of Freeworld's ultimate vision.