Free MXGP2 demo is now on Steam

The motocross racing game MXGP2 came out early last month to what could accurately be described as “little fanfare”: Metacritic currently has precisely one critic review and one user review for the game. You might want to give it some attention now, though, because developer Milestone has finally released a free demo on Steam.

And I don't say “finally” in any sort of mean-spirited way; that's how Milestone itself put it. “Hey crossers, we've finally published the long-awaited MXGP 2 demo,” the studio said. “It definitely took longer than expected, and we are deeply sorry about that.”

The demo includes two tracks, Nakhonchaisri in Thailand and Teutschenthal in Germany, but despite that relative dearth of content is nonetheless a hefty 4.3 GB download. Speaking of hefty, the system requirements are a tad on the high side too:

Minimum

OS: Windows Vista SP2 / Windows 7 SP1 / Windows 8 / Windows 8.1

Processor: Intel i5 2500K 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 850

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 6670 1GB*

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 20 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible



Recommended

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-Bit / Windows 8 64-Bit / Windows 8.1 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 4670K 3.4 GHz / AMD FX-9590 4.7 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390 4GB*

DirectX: Version 11

Sound Card: DirectX compatible



(The asterisk means that laptop versions of the listed video cards might work, but aren't officially supported.)

If you like what you see, MXGP2 goes for $50/£30.

