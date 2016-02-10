Free demo for American Truck Simulator

Now I'm pretty sure the American Dream doesn't mention free stuff at any point, so this must be SCS exporting its strange European ideals: American Truck Simulator now has a free demo to try.

The demo version chops off Nevada, leaving you with 'just' the state of California, and limits the number of jobs you're able to take, but your savegame in the demo version will carry right on over to the full game if you decide to pick it up.

Andy is holding out for more states that show off the variety in the continental US before investing serious time, but American Truck Simulator is still a big, bold entry in the truck simulating business.