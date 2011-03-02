Freakishly good Modern Warfare fan film trailer: Find Makarov

Graham's question to the office: "Is it just incredibly easy to make amazing special effects now?" We are trying to figure out how the this self-funded live action tribute to the Modern Warfare games can look quite this good. Toronto-based We Can Pretend Productions have recreated key scenes from the plots of the first two Modern Warfare games with creepy accuracy, and in this trailer they show a glimpse of where they're taking it next.

It was bizarre and irritating that Modern Warfare 2's single player story ended without you bringing Makarov, responsible for that infamous airport massacre, to grisly justice. That countdown turned out not to be Modern Warfare 3, but it looks like it'll advance the story of the series anyway. I hope Activision don't shut it down first.