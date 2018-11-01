Forza Motorsport 7 is getting a bunch of new Hot Wheels cars

Forza Motorsport might be the more sober-eyed sibling in the racing series, but that doesn't mean it can't indulge in some Horizon-esque arcade fun every now and then. Following last year's Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels expansion, comes the addition of seven new Hot Wheels vehicles to Forza Motorsport 7.

The free DLC celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Hot Wheels toy line. Set to arrive on November 6, it adds seven new ridiculous vehicles, as per this list:

2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker

2017 Hot Wheels Rip Rod

1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill

2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang

1969 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe 50th Anniversary Original Version

1970 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 50th Anniversary Original Version

1963 Hot Wheels Volkswagen Beetle 50th Anniversary Original Version

And here's a trailer, for your pleasure: