Popular

Forza Motorsport 7 is getting a bunch of new Hot Wheels cars

By

It's to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels.

Forza Motorsport might be the more sober-eyed sibling in the racing series, but that doesn't mean it can't indulge in some Horizon-esque arcade fun every now and then. Following last year's Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels expansion, comes the addition of seven new Hot Wheels vehicles to Forza Motorsport 7.

The free DLC celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Hot Wheels toy line. Set to arrive on November 6, it adds seven new ridiculous vehicles, as per this list:

  • 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
  • 2017 Hot Wheels Rip Rod
  • 1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill
  • 2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang
  • 1969 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe 50th Anniversary Original Version 
  • 1970 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 50th Anniversary Original Version
  • 1963 Hot Wheels Volkswagen Beetle 50th Anniversary Original Version

And here's a trailer, for your pleasure:

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments